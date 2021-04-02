Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$4.05. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 10,864 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$178.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.04.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2686083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

