Tourist Token (TOTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $64,656.61

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $64,656.61 and $336.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

