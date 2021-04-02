TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

