Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $176.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

