Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,038% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.45 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

