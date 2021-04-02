Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,688 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 146 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock worth $790,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

