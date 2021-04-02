Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,658 put options on the company. This is an increase of 782% compared to the typical volume of 528 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

