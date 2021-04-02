Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.40

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.43 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 518,427 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 million and a PE ratio of -170.00.

In other Trakm8 news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 109,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £15,317.12 ($20,011.92).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

