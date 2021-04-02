TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $10.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

