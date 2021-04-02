TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.79

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.79 and traded as high as C$12.21. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 442,400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

