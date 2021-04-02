Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $48.91 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,230 shares of company stock worth $557,967 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

