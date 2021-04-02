Transcodium (TNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,083.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $115,126.01 and $1,083.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 754.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

