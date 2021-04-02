Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Tops $113,152.11

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $113,152.11 and $1,046.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,423.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

