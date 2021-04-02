Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE TGS opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
