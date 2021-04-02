Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

