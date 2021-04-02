Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.16 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00009372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $281.72 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,322,250 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

