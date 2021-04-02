TravelNote Trading 53.8% Higher This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $32,022.09 and approximately $1,611.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.