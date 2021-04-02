Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $14.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.14 million to $14.40 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $67.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.54 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $92.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

