Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Up 0.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 34,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 57,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.48%.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

