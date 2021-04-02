Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $205,722.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

