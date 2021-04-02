TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 225,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after buying an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

THS opened at $53.50 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.