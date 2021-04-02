TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Update

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NYSE:THS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. 454,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

