TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Clifford Braun Sells 2,560 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 455,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

