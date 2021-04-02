Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $25.99.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

