Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.22.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$187.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

