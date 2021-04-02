Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$2.22. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 742,001 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

