Trinity Network Credit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,121.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $942,853.55 and approximately $124,121.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00292645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.29 or 0.00762826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

