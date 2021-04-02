Tripio Reaches One Day Volume of $793,707.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Tripio has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $793,707.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,175.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.