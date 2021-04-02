TriumphX Market Capitalization Achieves $14.97 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. TriumphX has a market cap of $14.97 million and $1.06 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.00819408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00090650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

