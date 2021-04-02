TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $18.63 million and $1.63 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00063987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.00758585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00089389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

