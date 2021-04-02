TRON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.45 billion and $4.54 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002857 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

