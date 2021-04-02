TROY (TROY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.12 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TROY token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $248.97 million and $23.12 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TROY has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

