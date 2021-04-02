TrueChain Market Cap Tops $27.48 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and $12.18 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 774% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00676377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

