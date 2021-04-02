TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.08 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $66.13 million and $9.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

