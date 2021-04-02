Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,285.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Truegame has a total market cap of $215,462.89 and approximately $5,285.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 778% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

