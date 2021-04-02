Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0025

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $204,003.85 and $5,279.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,222.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

