Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

CMG opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $599.78 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,444.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,366.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

