Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 88.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Netflix by 193.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.96. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $357.51 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

