Truist Financial Corp Buys 15,060 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $33,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

