Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

