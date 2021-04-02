Truist Financial Corp Has $26.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $26,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

