Truist Financial Corp Has $31.07 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 966.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Rackspace Technology worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last three months.

Shares of RXT opened at $25.00 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

