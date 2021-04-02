Truist Financial Corp Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

