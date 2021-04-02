Truist Financial Corp Has $34.84 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,164,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.13 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

