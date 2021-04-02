Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3,630.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in IQVIA by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

