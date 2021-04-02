Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Linde by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $283.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.18 and a 200 day moving average of $251.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

