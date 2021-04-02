Truist Financial Corp Purchases 23,060 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

