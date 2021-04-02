Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,578 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,985,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $141.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52.

