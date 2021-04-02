Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,854 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

