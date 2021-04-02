Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSMT. Truist reduced their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

