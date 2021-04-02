Truist Securiti Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

